Santa Barbara Beautiful, an organization of volunteers dedicated to beautification of the architectural, environmental, visual and cultural arts of our community, recently welcomed new board members, Teri Bianchi and Mariko Tabar; and elected Melinda Mettler as Vice-President and Teri Bianchi as Assistant Financial Officer. They round out the current roster of officers, Kerry Methner, President; Mark Whitehurst, Treasurer; and Jacqueline Dyson, Secretary.

Melinda Mettler is a still life oil painter who began her career as an art director at the famed advertising agency Young & Rubicam in New York. While there, she received a Cannes Lion, One Show and Clio. For 8 years, she was Director of the School of Advertising at the Academy of Art University, San Francisco and in 1993 was honored as an Outstanding Alumni. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in Advertising/Graphic Design.

Teri Bianchi is a semi-retired General Dentist with decades of experience providing patient-centered care across private practice, correctional health, and international humanitarian settings. She is a UCLA-trained clinician with additional degrees from USC. Dr. Bianchi also served in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Her personal interests include painting, reading, walking, food, wine, art, and travel.

Mariko Tabar, born in Tokyo, moved to Southern California to earn her BFA in Studio Art at Loyola Marymount University. An art educator and painter, she has exhibited in Tokyo, Long Beach, and Santa Barbara. A juried member of the Santa Barbara Art Association since 2008, she also served eight years as an Art Commissioner for Santa Barbara County’s Second District. Her work

reflects her commitment to peace, human rights, and social justice.

QUOTE – “As we welcome our new officers and board members, I’m inspired by the passion and dedication that they bring to our mission of keeping Santa Barbara vibrant and beautiful, as we’re looking forward to an exciting and rewarding 2026.” — Kerry Methner, President, Santa Barbara Beautiful

About Santa Barbara Beautiful

Co-founded in 1965 by Catherine Adams and Pearl Chase, Santa Barbara Beautiful is a nonprofit organization committed to beautifying our area in a variety of ways not only by working independently but also by cooperating with city departments, neighborhood associations, and other agencies.

Select list of 2025 Santa Barbara Beautiful Grant Recipients:

City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department Urban Forestry Program (Funding over 14,000 city street trees since 1977)

Adams School, Mural ‘Ocean Guardians in Chumash Territory’

Channel Islands Restoration/ San Marcos Foothills Preserve, Informational Kiosk

Friends of SB Library Eastside, Public Art Project

Plaza del Mar Band Shell, Renovation and Concert Series

Pianos on State (Sponsoring since its inception in 2009)

I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival (Sponsoring for 20+ years)

Santa Barbara Museum of Art – ‘The Impressionist Revolution: Monet to Matisse from the Dallas Museum of Art’

For more information on Santa Barbara Beautiful, including ways to donate or get involved, visit SBbeautiful.org or email MelindaMettler00@gmail.com.