Vanessa Pelton | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA, February 11, 2026— The Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) is pleased to announce that Vanessa Pelton has been named as its new Executive Director. Pelton will begin her role on March 3, 2026.

Pelton joins SBEF as the organization celebrates its 40th year and will lead efforts to support nearly 12,000 students across the Santa Barbara Unified School District through programs that expand access to enrichment, innovation, and opportunity.

In her current role as Director of Enrollment & Retention Services at Santa Barbara City College, Pelton has led initiatives to improve student access, persistence, and completion. She holds a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Azusa Pacific University and a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies from Holy Names University. Her professional background includes extensive experience in strategic leadership, program development, and cross-sector collaboration to advance student success.

A longtime community member and public school parent, Pelton has partnered with local school districts, nonprofits, and community organizations to strengthen educational pathways for students. She is known for building collaborative, trust-based relationships among educators, families, and community leaders to expand opportunities and improve student outcomes. Her commitment to educational equity and inclusive learning is informed by her professional experience and her personal journey navigating learning differences.

“Vanessa is a collaborative leader who understands both the opportunities and challenges facing public education today,” said Victoria Juarez, President of the SBEF Board of Directors. “Her strong community relationships, strategic leadership experience, and commitment to educational equity make her the right person to lead the Foundation forward. We are excited about the vision and partnerships she will bring to support students and educators across our district.”

“I am honored to serve as the new Executive Director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation,” said Pelton. “As someone who personally navigated learning differences, I understand the profound impact that access to resources, meaningful support, and early intervention can have on a student’s life. Those opportunities shaped my own academic journey and continue to drive my commitment to educational equity.

Founded in 1985, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support for Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving students across 21 schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. To learn more, visit santabarbaraeducation.org.