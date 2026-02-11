Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA—Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) is pleased to announce Sarah Knecht and Bruce Stouffer have recently been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Sarah Knecht joins the Habitat Santa Barbara Board after a distinguished career, including more than 20 years with the City of Santa Barbara.

Sarah, who retired in December 2025, served for nearly 22 years as the City Attorney, Assistant City Attorney, and Interim City Administrator. Prior to joining the City of Santa Barbara, Sarah worked as an attorney in private practice representing public entities. Throughout her career, Sarah has focused on the financing, development, and regulation of affordable housing, both ownership and rental.

Bruce Stouffer, a long-time Habitat Santa Barbara volunteer who has worked on a number of volunteer projects including the Family Selection Committee, joined the Board of Directors in the role of Treasurer.

Bruce has a degree in Economics from Cornell University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan. He worked for over 40 years in finance, marketing, and business management with a wide range of companies before retiring at the end of 2025. He was most recently with a small investment banking firm in Silicon Valley that acted as an intermediary between startup companies and funding sources.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sarah and Bruce to the Habitat board,” said Jessica de L’Arbre, CEO of Habitat Santa Barbara. “Their combined experience in housing policy, finance, and hands-on service will be invaluable as we continue to expand innovative solutions to the housing crisis facing our region.”

About Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County:

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) is a local nonprofit established in 2000, committed to building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. Habitat Santa Barbara serves communities from Carpinteria to Gaviota.

Habitat homeowners build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat Santa Barbara has built or rehabilitated 23 local homes for 86 people, 50 percent of whom are children, as well as helped rebuild and repair over 230 homes in Santa Barbara’s south county. Habitat Santa Barbara is a Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity organization. For more information, visit http://www.sbhabitat.org, or contact Susan Renehan at (805) 456-9548 or susan@sbhabitat.org.