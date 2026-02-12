Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

In honor of World Spay Day, Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, and ASAP Cats are coming together to host a county-wide Spay and Neuter Day on Tuesday, February 24. This collaborative effort reflects a shared commitment to reducing pet overpopulation, improving animal health, and increasing access to affordable veterinary care throughout Santa Barbara County.

On Tuesday, February 24, spay and neuter surgeries will be performed for cats and dogs at participating locations across Santa Barbara County as part of this one-day World Spay Day event. The cost of the spay or neuter surgery is $5 total, which serves as both the deposit and the full fee for the procedure.

Additional services will be available for an added cost and may include vaccinations, flea control, microchipping, and other preventive veterinary care, depending on location and availability.

By coordinating staff, veterinary teams, and clinic space, Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, and ASAP Cats are delivering these services simultaneously at multiple locations, making this one-day event accessible to pet owners throughout the county.

Participating Locations, Addresses, and Booking Information

Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Clinic

5399 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Spay and neuter services for cats and dogs

Book at sbhumane.org/clinic

Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Maria Clinic

1687 West Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93458

Spay and neuter services for cats and dogs

Book at sbhumane.org/clinic

Santa Barbara Humane Mobile Clinic

1501 W Central Ave, at the SBCAS-Lompoc shelter.

Spay and neuter services for cats and dogs under 60 lbs.

Book at sbhumane.org/mobile

Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/D.A.W.G., Buellton

111 Commerce Drive, Buellton, CA 93427

Spay and neuter services for cats and dogs

Book at https://syvhumane.org/clinic/ASAP

Cats, Los Alamos Men’s Club

429 Leslie Street, Los Alamos, CA 93440

Spay and neuter services for cats only

Book at asapcats.org/services/spay-neutering-your-cat/

World Spay Day is a global reminder that spay and neuter services are one of the most effective tools for preventing unwanted litters, reducing strain on shelters, and supporting healthier communities for both animals and people. Through this partnership, Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, and ASAP Cats are expanding access to veterinary care and demonstrating what is possible when organizations work together toward a shared goal.

Appointments are required, and availability is limited. Community members are encouraged to book early through the participating organization’s website.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.