SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 12, 2026

Join Santa Barbara Chinese School (SBCS) and Santa Barbara Public Library for a vibrant celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Michael Towbes Library Plaza and throughout the Main Level of Central Library. This all-ages event will feature free activities, snacks, crafts, prizes, a Chinese book exchange, and Library scavenger hunt. Attendees will also enjoy musical performances by Santa Barbara students studying Asian languages, along with Lunar New Year food tastings from local businesses.



Lunar New Year Family Festival

February 22, 2026

1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Central Library, Michael Towbes Library Plaza (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

The celebration will also include a Chinese brush painting art exhibit created by Santa Barbara Chinese School students and sponsored by StudioYU. On display in Central Library’s Fireplace Room throughout February, the exhibit showcases student artwork created using sustainable materials, including rice paper and ink made with natural water-based color pigments.

Santa Barbara Chinese School, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in December 2025, is a longstanding local institution offering learner-centered Chinese language instruction that highlights the evolving richness of Chinese language and culture. Now in its second year, the Lunar New Year Family Festival honors one of the most widely celebrated holidays in Asia while also recognizing Santa Barbara Chinese School’s enduring legacy in the Santa Barbara community.

For more information, visit Lunar New Year Family Festival (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/LunarNewYear).