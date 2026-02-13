Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, Calif., February 11, 2026- — The City of Carpinteria’s Emergency Preparedness Program is now accepting registrations for its Spring 2026 Teen Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training, a free emergency preparedness course designed specifically for youth ages 13–15.



CERT trains volunteers in basic preparedness and response skills, including fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. This engaging, hands-on training empowers teens with the knowledge and confidence to respond safely and effectively during emergencies when professional responders may be delayed. Through Teen CERT, Carpinteria continues to invest in youth leadership, preparedness, and community resilience- building the next generation of emergency-ready residents.



Training Dates & Location:

Tuesday, March 31 – Thursday, April 2, 2026 | 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 2026 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Dates are in line with Carpinteria Unified School District’s Spring Break

Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club

4849 Foothill Road, Carpinteria



What to Expect:

Hands-on, engaging training sessions

Free food

Community service hours

New skills, new friends, and fun

Participation is limited to 25 students. Registration is required by March 5, 2026, and enrollment will close once capacity is reached.



To register or learn more, visit carpinteriaca.gov/cert.