LOMPOC, CA, February 12, 2026 – The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division is pleased to announce that registration for two workshops, “Speaking with Confidence” and “Presenting Yourself with Confidence”, is now open. Registration is available for youth aged 8-17 years, and pre-registration is required.

The first workshop, “Speaking with Confidence”, will help youth learn how to confidently introduce themselves to others. The workshop will also help youth strengthen their interview skills. The second workshop, “Presenting Yourself with Confidence”, will encourage participants to pose and walk with positive energy and confidence. Participants are encouraged to bring a smartphone or camera to the second session.



Special guest, Miss California Junior Teen Geneva Walker, will present at both workshops. Ms. Walker is also a certified life coach. Members of the community can register for one or both workshops. Each workshop will last 2 hours and will be held at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Avenue.

Workshop 1: “Speaking with Confidence”

Sunday, February 22 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Registration Fee: $15

Workshop 2: “Presenting Yourself with Confidence”

Sunday, March 15 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Registration Fee: $15

Pre-registration is required and encouraged to secure a spot as space is limited. Register in person at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. during regular business hours or online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.

For more information, please contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100.

The Lompoc Recreation Division

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division has grown significantly since it was started in 1945, as the community realized the importance of recreation to quality of life. The mission of the Lompoc Recreation Division is to provide for a better quality of life by promoting positive social behavior, interaction with others, self-discovery and positive self-esteem through the development, implementation, and coordination of a wide variety of recreation and leisure services. Lompoc Recreation provides varied programs and services for youth, teens, and adults of all ages. The division also offers several venues for hosting public and private events, including the state-of-the-art Lompoc Aquatic Center. For a full list of programs and services, visit us online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.