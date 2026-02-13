Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif — Sansum Medical Group Santa Barbara, the medical group which serves patients on Sutter Health’s Greater Central Coast, is receiving recognition for achievements in medical quality.

Sansum Medical Group Santa Barbara earned a Top Quality award from the Integrated Healthcare Association for exceptional performance in the 2024 Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) program. This statewide honor places the medical group among the top 10% nationally for quality, reflecting the dedication of our physicians and care teams to keep commercial HMO plan members healthy or help them get well.

In the IHA report, Sansum Medical Group Santa Barbara received five stars for preventive screenings and patient communication, and four out of five stars for medical care quality and patient experience. Sansum Medical Group Santa Barbara joins three other Sutter-aligned medical groups recently receiving high marks on the report cards. More details regarding the awards methodology can be found here.

Additionally, Sansum Medical Group Santa Barbara has been recognized as a top performer in CenCal Health’s Quality Care Incentive Program (QCIP). Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, has participated in QCIP since its launch to better serve individuals who are medically complex or resource limited. The program strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality coordinated care to those who are most vulnerable.

“These recognitions reflect the daily commitment of our doctors, advanced practice providers and their care teams to deliver connected, high‑quality care for every person we serve. Being honored by the Integrated Healthcare Association and CenCal Health affirms that our integrated approach is improving outcomes across our community,” commented Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, President, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast. “Together with Sutter Health, we’re expanding access, strengthening prevention initiatives, and ensuring excellent care is available close to home.”

“We are incredibly proud to provide industry-leading quality to our community while also working to make Sutter the top place to work, practice and receive care in California. This achievement is a testament to the extraordinary dedication and commitment of our team,” said Dr. Marjorie Newman, Sansum Medical Group Santa Barbara’s Chief Medical Officer.

About IHA’s AMP programs

IHA’s Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) programs use a fair and transparent approach to measurement and benchmarking to create a reliable assessment of performance for medical groups, and IPAs across health plans. The AMP programs are recognized nationally for partnering with organizations across California and the nation to drive meaningful changes that reduce costs and improve healthcare quality and outcomes. Paired with the insights from IHA’s California Regional Health Care Cost & Quality Atlas, the AMP programs help partners reduce the reporting burden for payers and providers by using a standard measure set to deliver objective data and analysis that support performance improvement.

Sutter Health’s Reputation for Clinical Excellence

As a community-based, integrated health system expanding access to distinct specialty services, Sutter Health is growing its physician workforce and scaling research-driven medical innovation to inform and elevate care for patients and communities.

By blending focuses on quality, medical education and research, Sutter Health is uniquely poised to further distinguish its brand and strengthen its reputation for nationally recognized programs of clinical excellence — positioning the organization to compete even more effectively with academic medical centers.

Sansum Santa Barbara Medical Group (SSBMG) is a respected physician-led organization aligned with Sutter Health, a nonprofit healthcare system. The medical group of 266 doctors and advanced practice clinicians representing more than 30+ specialties serves more than 125,000 patients on the Central Coast. SSBMG has been awarded 5-star ‘Elite Status’ from America’s Physician Groups (APG) for the past 11 years, the organization’s highest possible ranking as part of its Standards of Excellence (SOE®) survey program. The group has also consistently received high marks on state report cards issued by California’s Center for Data Insights and Innovation’s Office of the Patient Advocate.

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to health equity, community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving nearly 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 57,000 employees and clinicians, and 12,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter Health delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.