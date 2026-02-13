Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, Calif., February 12, 2026- — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced low interest federal disaster loans are now available to small businesses and private nonprofit (PNP) organizations in California who sustained economic losses caused by the 2025 Late December Storms occurring Dec. 16-26, 2025, including those in the City of Carpinteria. The SBA issued a disaster declaration in response to a request received from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s authorized representative CalOES Interim Director Christina Curry on Feb. 4, 2026.

The disaster declaration covers the California counties of Santa Barbara, Alpine, Fresno, Inyo, Kern, Madera, Mono, San Luis Obispo, Tuolumne and Ventura as well as the Nevada counties of Douglas, Esmeralda, Lyon and Mineral.

Under this declaration, SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program is available to eligible small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries, and PNPs including faith-based organizations with financial losses directly related to this disaster. The SBA is unable to provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for aquaculture enterprises.

EIDLs are for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the business did not suffer any physical damage. They may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates as low as 4% for businesses and 3.625% for PNPs with terms up to 30 years. Interest does not accrue, and payments are not due until 12 months from the date of the first loan disbursement. The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The deadline to return economic injury applications to the SBA is November 6, 2026.