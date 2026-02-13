Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

People Helping People (PHP) is pleased to announce the formation of the Women’s Legacy of Giving, a philanthropic giving circle to help uplift families and strengthen communities throughout the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos.

The newly formed Women’s Legacy of Giving pools all member contributions with 100% of funds directly supporting People Helping People programs serving local children, families, and seniors.

Women are asked to contribute of $500, $1,000, $2,500, or $5,000 for annual membership in the Legacy of Giving. Each woman will then share an equal voice in collective funding decisions, regardless of her giving level.

“Women play a vital role in philanthropy in the Santa Ynez Valley, helping strengthen our community and care for neighbors in need,” said Becky Barieau, PHP board chair.

To celebrate this new beginning, PHP is inviting all members for an intimate wine luncheon on March 19, 2026 at the private family estate of Star Lane Vineyard in Santa Ynez.

The luncheon will be a meaningful celebration of women-led philanthropy and collective impact, which will be stewarded by philanthropist Linda Johansen in partnership with First Bank, a longstanding champion of community investment.

Second generation proprietors of Star Lane Vineyard, siblings Michael Dierberg & Ellen Dierberg Milne are opening their private subterranean caves for the event, an extraordinary and rarely accessed setting reserved for special gatherings.

The Dierberg family is generously hosting the event, allowing 100% of the membership commitments to directly support PHP programs and services in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Guests will enjoy estate wines thoughtfully paired with a refined seasonal luncheon by Lucky Hen Larder.

The luncheon at Star Lane Vineyard in Happy Canyon will be on Thursday, March 19, 2026 from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear yellow to symbolize warmth, hope, and shared light.

If you would like to join, please go to: Women’s Legacy of Giving

or contact Jenifer Sanregret at People Helping People. jens@syvphp.org or 805-686-0295

People Helping People is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves low-income families, children, and seniors in the Santa Ynez Valley by connecting them to health, nutrition, and social services on an emergency and longer-term basis.