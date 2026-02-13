With Valentine’s Day celebrations happening across Santa Barbara this week, I want to share a local business perspective on the proposed ban on balloon sales.

As the owner of Party Time Supplies on De la Vina Street, I see firsthand how balloons are used in our community. Every day, we help families celebrate birthdays, Valentine’s Day, quinceañeras, graduations, and other milestones— most of which take place indoors and responsibly.

Like many Santa Barbara residents, I care deeply about protecting our coastline and environment. No balloon belongs on our beaches or in our waterways. But it’s important that policy decisions reflect real-world use. The celebrations we support are family gatherings centered on joy, not environmental harm.

Santa Barbara is a city that values tradition and community, from personal milestones to cherished events like Old Spanish Days. Balloons are often part of how families mark meaningful moments, especially because they are an affordable way to create festive experiences.

A blanket ban on balloon sales would not stop people from celebrating. It would simply push purchases online or to neighboring cities, hurting local businesses while providing little environmental benefit.

Education is a more practical path forward. Helping people understand responsible balloon use and proper disposal addresses the real issue — keeping balloons out of the environment — without putting small, locally owned businesses at risk.

I urge city leaders to reconsider a sales ban and instead work with the community on thoughtful, education-based solutions that protect both our environment and Santa Barbara’s small businesses.