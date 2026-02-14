Although the Santa Barbara International Film Festival showcases many interesting films, the average person is unable to see them.

I’m visiting from New York where I’ve been to many film festivals, but none of them have such an odd way of distributing tickets. My daughter bought a minipack, and twice after standing on line for over two hours, we were shutout from seeing films because priority was given to high paying ticket holders. We even had QCards 1&2 for one of the films! Why even sell mini packs if this is the policy? It’s deceitful! Other people told us they had a $500 package and were turned away.

After writing to the ticket organizer, I am very disappointed. She offered no solution and no refund. Needless to say, my daughter and I are never doing this again and will discourage family and friends. What could have been a fun experience was a waste of our time!