When I was younger my company moved me

To Denver to improve their bottom line

There was a dance hall there way up on Colfax

Which I thought nothing of at the time

“Enjoy Yourself — It’s Later Than You Think” it said

In letters that were worn and peeled off by the years

I couldn’t imagine who would go there

Just ghosts and pick-ups for cigarettes and beer

I travelled the Rockies the tall trees and branches

If designed by kismet, what are those chances?

It’s a trail full of wonder that imagination craves

There’s a lake up a mile where Artemis bathes

If you know that story

You might well stay away

But curiosity is so powerful

You pursue without delay

Sometimes you get lucky

Out there being a roadie

Saw five golden eagles

Sprawled on a fence outside Cody

No one can tell you the day or the hour

In love with this moment, its bird of youth power

I was so young then and so full of sass

Just turn up the music and step on the gas

The things we can’t know

That Great Postal Sorter

Can there be any doubt

Keep your own house in order?

Earth, Air, Water, and Fire

There is a fifth essence

That ties them all higher

Through Nature’s bright, green, shady path

It’s a beautiful walk to partake in

The splendor of this moment Lord

Be all my sins forsaken

Go tell your Sweetheart how much you love her

Nuzzle her sweet perfumed neck

Thrilling the things you two will uncover

Think of how quickly we lost Jeff Beck

One moment he is out there, wailing like a king

People Get Ready and Shapes of Things

Beck’s Bolero and that badass Led Boots

White-hot lightning with its Leadbelly roots

Maybe Jeff’s now playing at that dance hall in Denver

Like he did in “Twins,” a cameo to remember

I’ll attend; no hurry now to bust out numbers

That old spectral hall full of echoes and drinks

Reminding us all it’s later than you think