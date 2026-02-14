When I was younger my company moved me
To Denver to improve their bottom line
There was a dance hall there way up on Colfax
Which I thought nothing of at the time
“Enjoy Yourself — It’s Later Than You Think” it said
In letters that were worn and peeled off by the years
I couldn’t imagine who would go there
Just ghosts and pick-ups for cigarettes and beer
I travelled the Rockies the tall trees and branches
If designed by kismet, what are those chances?
It’s a trail full of wonder that imagination craves
There’s a lake up a mile where Artemis bathes
If you know that story
You might well stay away
But curiosity is so powerful
You pursue without delay
Sometimes you get lucky
Out there being a roadie
Saw five golden eagles
Sprawled on a fence outside Cody
No one can tell you the day or the hour
In love with this moment, its bird of youth power
I was so young then and so full of sass
Just turn up the music and step on the gas
The things we can’t know
That Great Postal Sorter
Can there be any doubt
Keep your own house in order?
Earth, Air, Water, and Fire
There is a fifth essence
That ties them all higher
Through Nature’s bright, green, shady path
It’s a beautiful walk to partake in
The splendor of this moment Lord
Be all my sins forsaken
Go tell your Sweetheart how much you love her
Nuzzle her sweet perfumed neck
Thrilling the things you two will uncover
Think of how quickly we lost Jeff Beck
One moment he is out there, wailing like a king
People Get Ready and Shapes of Things
Beck’s Bolero and that badass Led Boots
White-hot lightning with its Leadbelly roots
Maybe Jeff’s now playing at that dance hall in Denver
Like he did in “Twins,” a cameo to remember
I’ll attend; no hurry now to bust out numbers
That old spectral hall full of echoes and drinks
Reminding us all it’s later than you think