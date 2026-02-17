Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — When members of BOND Fitness learned that Chito Elias — a partner in the business and longtime coach — and his wife, Mia Elias, would be stepping into ownership of the studio, the response was immediate and heartfelt: pride, gratitude, and overwhelming support.

For years, BOND has been more than a gym. It is where early mornings turn into friendships, where coaches know members by name, and where showing up — especially on the hard days — is part of a shared commitment. The studio’s signature group training sessions combine strength, conditioning, and functional movement, led by attentive coaches who prioritize safety, progression, and encouragement. Personal training and community challenges further strengthen the bonds that extend beyond the workout floor.

Under founders Jenny Schatzle and Stephen Stowe, BOND cultivated a culture built on mentorship, belief in people, and long-term relationships. That investment is now coming full circle.

Members have shared stories of watching Chito’s journey over the years — from supporting operations in the early days to becoming a trusted coach, partner, and now co-owner alongside Mia. Their transition feels less like change and more like a natural evolution.

“We quite literally grew up here,” Chito and Mia shared. “This community shaped us as leaders and as people. We are deeply honored to carry forward what Jenny and Stephen built.”

As BOND enters this next chapter, its mission remains unchanged: to create a space where people feel stronger — physically, mentally, and together.

Chito and Mia invite the community to learn more about the heart behind BOND and experience a class firsthand. Learn more and sign up at bondfitness.com/same-heart-new-chapter.