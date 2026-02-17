Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., issued the following statement about the passing of Reverend Jesse Jackson:

“The loss of Reverend Jesse Jackson is a loss of a witness to history and the loss of a history-maker. He understood and advocated for equity and inclusion before people spoke about equity and inclusion. He advocated for children before people understood the importance of advocating for children. And he championed democracy and civil rights so we all could have the rights we have today. We can honor his legacy by participating in our communities and democracy by registering to vote and voting. May he rest in peace and may his memory of fighting for justice and democracy guide us as we live our lives and honor his.”