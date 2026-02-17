Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Brill Family Foundation/AI Artists Alliance’s Artist Accelerator Program was founded on the belief that artificial intelligence asks a question no artist can answer alone.

The premise is simple: invite artists not to compete, but to work together. Rather than treating AI as a personal tool, the program approaches it as shared terrain—something closer to a studio without walls, where methods, doubts, and discoveries circulate before any artwork takes form. In this sense the Accelerator follows the lineage of Fluxus workshops, conceptual collectives, and early cybernetic labs, where the unit of creation was not the individual but the conversation.

This working group offers artists freedom within a shared framework, combining independent practice with collaborative engagement over an initial six-month period, with potential for additional grants to be extended over a longer term. Participants will join an established cohort formed through a previous call to artists, building on an existing collaborative foundation and working within a defined theme that will be shared prior to interviews. Artists are expected to actively contribute to the group process and to develop meaningful outputs both individually and collectively throughout the program. Designed as an accelerator rather than a traditional residency, the group emphasizes focused development, momentum, and public or tangible outcomes that advance the shared theme and strengthen its visibility and impact. Participants must be willing to adopt the thematic direction and work collaboratively toward common goals, with contractual expectations clarified in advance. A limited number of artists will be interviewed, and selected participants may receive a grant of up to $5,000; however, this is not solely a funding opportunity. Artists are applying to be part of an active working group, and grant support is conditional upon full and successful participation in the program. Please click the link below to apply, or forward to any artists you know who may be interested in this opportunity.

Apply Now