Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta City Council with shovels; pictured left-to-right: Councilmember Stuart Kasdin (District 4), Mayor Pro Tempore Jennifer Smith (District 3), Mayor Paula Perotte, Councilmember Luz Reyes-Mart?n (District 1) and Councilmember James Kyriaco (District 2) | Credit: Courtesy

City Project Team; pictured left-to-right: Senior Management Analyst Cassidy Le Air, City Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo, Neighborhood Services Director JoAnne Plummer, and General Services Director Matt Fore | Credit: Courtesy

Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martin (District 1) speaking | Credit: Courtesy

Mayor Paula Perotte speaking | Credit: Courtesy

Group photo | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, February 13, 2026 – The Goleta Valley Library celebrated a community milestone yesterday, Thursday, February 12th on a beautiful, sunny day. A groundbreaking ceremony took place to officially mark the beginning of construction and the exciting move to upgrade the facility for the first time since its opening over 50 years ago. This short video recap demonstrates just how meaningful this project will be for the community when it is completed and how you can help!

The ceremony was attended by the Goleta City Council, those associated with the project, dignitary representatives and a number of stakeholders including members of the California State Library, longtime volunteers, supporters from the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, the Goleta Union School District, the Library Advisory Commission, and the County Library Advisory Committee.

The ceremony was emceed by the City’s Neighborhood Services Director JoAnne Plummer and included a number of speakers who highlighted the impact the project will have on our community when it opens in the summer of 2027.

“This project will do so much more than upgrade a building: it will strengthen our Library so that is positioned to provide exemplary service to our community for the next fifty years and beyond,” said Mayor Paula Perotte. “The modern and accessible space will ensure that every member of our community can benefit from the countless resources the Library has to offer and will continue to inspire generations of library patrons to come.”

Councilmember Luz Reyes- Mart?n (District 1) said, “What an exciting day for the Goodland, but really for the entire Goleta Valley that loves this space.” She continued, “These [interior] enhancements and structural improvements are going to help transform this library into a vibrant, flexible, 21st century learning environment. These improvements are going to ensure that every member of our community, regardless of age, ability, or background can use this space safely and comfortably, and more than anything, be warmly welcomed every time.”

The final speaker, City Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo, said, “At its heart, this project underscores the incredible importance of public libraries. With today’s groundbreaking, each day brings us closer to reopening our doors to the next chapter at Goleta Valley Library. We look forward to continuing to write our story together!”

The project is primarily funded by a $4.2 million grant from the California State Library Building Forward Facilities Improvement Program along with City General Fund totaling $2.7 million and a generous contribution of $250,000 from the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library for renovation of the children’s area restrooms. The focus of the project is to bring the facility up to current code standards and improve accessibility, safety, and sustainability measures to prepare it for generations of library users to come.

The following improvements will be made at Goleta Valley Library as a result of the project:

American with Disabilities Act (ADA) Restroom Upgrades

Modernizing and Replacement of HVAC Systems

American with Disabilities Act (ADA) Path of Travel

Life Safety and Security Installation and Upgrades

LED Lighting Retrofits

Doors/Windows Replacements & Upgrades

Fascia Repair & Exterior Paint

A separate interior design project will raise funds through a capital campaign fiscally sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation. The campaign is seeking community support to raise the remaining $935,000 of the $1.7 million goal to fund modern, accessible furnishings at the library. Gifts can be made through the Santa Barbara Foundation donor page for Goleta Valley Library: Writing the Next Chapter. The campaign launched with 45% of its goal already secured, thanks to the generous support of community members and the John C. Mithun Foundation, Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, and the Patricia Bragg Foundation, whose representatives celebrated this special milestone alongside the City team.

To learn more about the interior design and infrastructure improvements planned for Goleta Valley Library, visit the project page at GoletaValleyLibrary.org/BuildingForward.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is the 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor of the “Goleta Valley Library: Writing the Next Chapter” capital campaign. As such, Santa Barbara Foundation receives all donations to the program and oversees funds are distributed in the manner intended by the committee. All donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.