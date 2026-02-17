Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara Names Foodbank of Santa Barbara County “Partner Organization of the Year”

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — February 16, 2026 — The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) is proud to recognize the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County as its Partner Organization of the Year, honoring the Foodbank’s extraordinary impact on the lives of low-income individuals and families throughout Santa Barbara County.

This annual award is selected by Housing Authority staff and recognizes a partner organization whose work has made the most meaningful, measurable difference for the people and communities the Authority serves.

“Stable housing is essential — but housing alone is not enough,” said Rob Fredericks, Executive Director/CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara. “Food security is absolutely foundational to health, stability, and dignity. The Foodbank’s work ensures that families, seniors, and individuals don’t have to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table. Their impact is profound, especially during times of economic uncertainty.”

Through a long-standing partnership, the Housing Authority serves as an official Foodbank distribution site. In the past year alone, this collaboration resulted in the distribution of nearly 60,000 pounds of food directly to Housing Authority residents and community members — food that reached households where the need is immediate and often urgent.

“The Foodbank meets people where they are, with efficiency, compassion, and respect,” Fredericks added. “Their team understands that hunger is not a side issue — it’s a core barrier to stability. We are honored to stand alongside them.”

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been a critical lifeline for the region’s most vulnerable residents, operating innovative food distribution programs, strengthening local food systems, and responding rapidly to rising demand across the county.

“This recognition means a great deal to us,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “Our partnership with the Housing Authority allows us to reach people where they live and to remove barriers to access. Together, we’re helping ensure that no one in our community is left behind.”

The award was formally presented during a recent gathering of Housing Authority and Foodbank staff, recognizing the shared commitment to building a healthier, more resilient Santa Barbara County.

About the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) http://www.hacsb.org provides safe, decent, and affordable housing to thousands of low-income households through public housing, Housing Choice Vouchers, and affordable housing developments. The Authority is committed to advancing housing stability, equity, and opportunity throughout the community.

About the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County works to end hunger and transform the health of Santa Barbara County through good nutrition. Serving tens of thousands of residents each month, the Foodbank partners with local organizations to ensure reliable, dignified access to food for those in need.