(Solvang, Calif., February 17, 2026) — Los Padres National Forest welcomes public input to develop grant applications for the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle (OHV) Recreation Division Grant Program recreation funds.

Grants support priority motorized trail maintenance activities and are key to ensuring the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service provides public access to motorized recreationists across the state.

The Forest Service is soliciting public input to reflect the needs of recreation users as we move forward with the next round of grant proposals.

Public comments may be submitted for consideration by:

Reviewing preliminary grant application at olga.ohv.parks.ca.gov/egrams_ohmvr through May 4.

Public In-Person Meeting | Feb. 24, 5:00-7:00 p.m. 1616 North Carlotti Drive, Santa Maria, Calif. This meeting will be held at the Santa Lucia Ranger District

Virtual Stakeholders Meeting | Feb. 26, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MjRmMGM5NDEtZjc5MS00MjgxLThlYzctN2E2ODU0YTRjN2Y2%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22ed5b36e7-01ee-4ebc-867e-e03cfa0d4697%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2245bf5f10-9e84-439f-ac0d-9a95966eff30%22%7d



Forest staff will consider the public comments received as they develop the final grant application for submission in June.

To request more information, contact: Rachel Clancy, Rachel.Clancy@usda.gov

For additional information about the Law Enforcement grant, contact: Law Enforcement Patrol Captain Blanca Rosas, Blanca.Rosas@usda.gov

For more information on Los Padres NF, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/r05/lospadres.



