Group Photo of Award recipient pictured from left to right: Diane Dunhill, Jeff Chemnick, Anna Bower, Paul Mills, Carol Terry, Joan Bolton, Debby Lipp, Randy Baldwin, Carl Noss | Credit: Courtesy

Anna Bower, Associate Curator of Living Collections and Nursery Manager at Ganna Walska Lotusland, has received the Bouquet of the Year Award from the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society, the Society’s highest honor.

The award recognizes individuals or organizations who have excelled in advancing and promoting horticulture in the Santa Barbara area.

At Lotusland, Bower oversees plant records and manages the on-site nursery, propagating plants for the Garden’s living collections. She holds a Master of Science in Plant Science from the University of Delaware and recently served as President of the Santa Barbara Cactus and Succulent Society. She is the youngest recipient in the award’s history.

Previous Lotusland recipients include Paul Mills, Steve Timbrook, Virginia Hayes, Frank Fuji, and founder Madame Ganna Walska.