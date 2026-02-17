Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Melissa Tierney, REALTOR®, Certified KW Real Estate Planner™, & Senior Transition Specialist, has launched the Santa Barbara Senior Industry Network Association (SINA) to strengthen collaboration among professionals serving older adults throughout the region.

Tierney founded SINA to ensure seniors and their families receive coordinated, trustworthy guidance during major life transitions. As a senior-focused REALTOR®, she helps older adults downsize, sell long-held family homes, navigate trust and probate real estate, and transition into housing that aligns with their lifestyle and long-term financial goals.

In addition to her real estate practice, Tierney hosts monthly Lunch & Learn seminars designed to support seniors and adult children with aging parents. These educational events provide clear, structured information on local senior living options, real estate strategies, estate considerations, and transition planning—empowering families to make measured decisions before circumstances force them.

SINA brings together senior living leaders, financial advisors, and estate planning professionals to work in partnership, creating a more seamless experience for the families they serve.

The founding Board of Directors includes: Holly Walling, Director of Sales and Marketing at Wood Glen Senior Living; Bob Glock, Executive Director of Villa Santa Barbara; and Sam Sosa, J.D., Senior Vice President, Wealth Advisor, and Retirement Planning Specialist at SteelPeak

For more information about the Santa Barbara Senior Industry Network Association (SINA), contact Melissa Tierney at melissatierney@kw.com or (805) 456-3667.