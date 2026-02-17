Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — Two of Santa Barbara’s most beloved catering institutions — Pure Joy and Catering Connection — have joined the Schaffer hospitality family, bringing together decades of creativity, craftsmanship, and deep community roots. Long known for shaping the region’s most memorable celebrations, their teams now come together under a unified brand: Solera & Co.

This moment of convergence inspired the name Solera & Co., drawn from the traditional solera method of winemaking — a system where the old enriches the new and the new reinvigorates the old. The philosophy reflects what the company is becoming: a hospitality organization where legacy and innovation work in harmony, preserving what has made these companies trusted for generations while thoughtfully elevating what’s possible.

Schaffer was built on fine-dining foundations, shaped by culinary innovators whose experience spans Michelin-starred kitchens, iconic venues, and leadership roles across the hospitality industry. By uniting with Pure Joy Catering and Catering Connection — each rich in legacy, artistry, team culture, and heart — the company has strengthened its commitment to precision, elegance, and warm, genuine service.

With extraordinary talent from Pure Joy, Catering Connection, and Schaffer now under one roof, Solera & Co. emerges as Santa Barbara’s premier full-service catering and events company. Serving weddings, corporate events, nonprofit galas, and private celebrations, Solera & Co. delivers chef-crafted seasonal cuisine, curated beverage programs, and seamless execution supported by refined systems and deeply experienced teams.

“We are incredibly excited for our clients, staff, vendor partners, and the Santa Barbara community to join us in this next chapter,” said Jennifer Kocian, Vice President of Solera & Co.

“This is about honoring the past while building a stronger, more thoughtful future for hospitality in our region,” said Kathleen Schaffer, Owner of Solera & Co. “This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to welcome everyone along on this journey,” said Charlie Schaffer, Owner of Solera & Co. Solera & Co. continues to serve Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast, working closely with venues, wedding planners, destination management companies, nonprofits, and corporate partners to create celebrations that unfold effortlessly and are remembered for years to come.

For more information about Solera & Co.’s menus and beverage programs, visit http://www.SoleraAndCo.com, call (805) 566-1822, or follow @soleraandcompany on Instagram.