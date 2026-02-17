Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Rotary Peace Fellows from various countries and peace fellowship programs and participation years gather at the Rotary Positive Peace Activator training program for North America and the Caribbean region. Evanston, Illinois, USA. 26 August 2024. | Credit: Courtesy

As a humanitarian organization, promoting peace is a cornerstone of Rotary International’s mission. One of the most effective ways Rotary builds peace is with the Rotary Peace Fellowships that train peace and development professionals to become effective catalysts for peace.

The fully funded Rotary Peace Fellowship covers tuition and fees, room and board, round trip transportation, and internship and field study expenses. Approximately 170 Rotary Peace Fellows are selected every year in a globally competitive process based on personal, academic, and professional achievements. Fellows can earn a master’s degree or participate in a one-year professional certificate program at one of the Rotary Peace Centers located at leading universities around the world.

The master’s degree program lasts 15-24 months, including a 2-3 month field study experience, and is offered at Duke University/University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA; International Christian University, Tokyo, Japan; University of Bradford, Bradford, England; University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia; and Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden. Participants may not attend a university in their home country. 50 applicants, who must have three years of related work experience, will be chosen for this fellowship.

The professional development certificate is a one-year program for working professionals that blends on-line learning, in-person classes and an independent social impact project. This post-graduate certificate program is offered at the Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda; Bahçeşehir University, Istanbul, Turkey and Symbiosis International University, Pune, India. These locations focus on working professionals with interest in peacebuilding in Africa, or North Africa/the Middle East, or Asia respectively. 40 candidates, who must have five years of related work experience, will be chosen for each of the three peace center universities, for a total of 120 fellowships.

Candidates for either program must have a gap of at least three years between the completion of their most recent academic degree program (undergraduate or graduate degree) and their intended start date for the fellowship.

Applications for the 2027-28 Rotary Peace Fellowships will be accepted on-line from February 1 – May 15, 2026. For more information on Rotary Peace Fellowships go to http://www.rotary.org/en/our-programs/peace-fellowships or contact the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise at janetvnapier@gmail.com.