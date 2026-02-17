Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Seungyoo Kim-Jung | Credit: Courtesy

Julian Carrera | Credit: Courtesy

Damian Magaña | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — February 12, 2026 — The Santa Barbara Symphony is pleased to announce the winners of its 2026 Youth Concerto Competition, following live auditions held on January 25, 2026, at Westmont College.

With a commitment to supporting local youth, this year’s competition drew nine outstanding young musicians, each performing at an exceptionally high level before a panel of professional adjudicators that included Santa Barbara Symphony Music & Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti, Youth Symphony Music Director Dr. Daniel Gee, and Symphony Principal Flutist Amy Tatum. After thoughtful deliberation, three winners were selected and invited to perform as featured soloists with the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony during the 2026/27 season.

The 2026 Santa Barbara Symphony Youth Concerto Competition winners (alphabetical order) are:

● Julian Carrera, trombone

Concerto for Trombone and Military Band (arr. for orchestra)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, arr. Edmond Leloir

● Seungyoo Kim-Jung, violin

Symphonie espagnole in D minor, Op. 21 – I. Allegro non troppo

Édouard Lalo

● Damian Magaña, flute

Flute Concerto in D Major, Op. 283 – I. Allegro molto moderato

Carl Reinecke

Supporting and guiding young musicians in their musical journey and empowering them to do and be their best is a key part of the Santa Barbara Symphony’s mission to bring joy, engagement, and connection to the community through symphonic music. With the support of generous donors, The Symphony provides this annual competition as an opportunity for local students to be inspired (and inspire others!), practice diligently toward a goal, and reach new levels of skill, experience, and musicality in the process. All applicants received transcribed adjudicator feedback as part of this educational commitment.

“These auditions showcased remarkable preparation, artistry, and maturity,” said Dr. Daniel Gee.

“Choosing the winners required careful discussion, as every performer demonstrated serious dedication and musical growth. We are thrilled to feature Julian, Seungyoo, and Damian as soloists next season and proud of every student who participated.”

The Symphony’s Youth Concerto Competition is open to all members of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, and to any student up to age 18 living in Santa Barbara County studying an instrument outside of the typical orchestral realm (for example, piano, classical guitar, or Baroque instruments).

The community is invited to experience the next generation of local talent at The Symphony’s next Youth Ensembles concerts. Both concerts are free and open to the public.

Camerata Ensemble & Philharmonia Orchestra Winter Concert

Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 3:00 PM — Hahn Hall at Music Academy of the West

Santa Barbara Youth Symphony Winter Concert

Sunday, March 15, 2026 | 4:00 PM — Lobero Theatre

For more information about the Youth Ensembles and upcoming concerts, visit TheSymphony.org. Applications for the 2026-27 season open in April, and auditions will be held in June.

ABOUT THE SANTA BARBARA YOUTH ENSEMBLES PROGRAM

More than 100 student musicians in grades 2nd through 12th learn to collaborate, lead, and progress on their instruments through The Symphony’s multi-level Youth Ensembles program, which provides young musicians with unique opportunities to develop their skills and connect with music and each other in a welcoming and supportive environment. Students receive weekly rehearsals and perform three public concerts each year. As part of their curriculum, students also attend performances by The Santa Barbara Symphony.

The Symphony’s Camerata Ensemble, led by conductor Marisa McLeod, is composed of musicians who are early in their musical training. It introduces students to the basics of ensemble playing, following a conductor, and listening across a musical group while playing.

The Philharmonia Orchestra, also led by conductor Marisa McLeod, is the second of three levels in the Symphony’s Youth Ensembles’ hierarchy and is designed to hone the technical skills and student musicianship required for the advanced challenges of the Youth Symphony.

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony brings together gifted young musicians from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to perform works across the orchestral repertoire. Directed by conductor Dr. Daniel Gee, this advanced ensemble is the culminating step in the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Youth Ensembles program. It instills the discipline and commitment that budding young professionals need for the next step in their careers, whether in music or another field.

ABOUT THE SANTA BARBARA SYMPHONY

Now in its 73rd year, The Santa Barbara Symphony delivers artistic excellence, outstanding music education stewardship and programming, and community collaboration—all through symphonic music. Under the charismatic leadership of Maestro Nir Kabaretti as Music & Artistic Director since 2006, The Symphony is one of the region’s premier cultural institutions. This globally admired conductor and Santa Barbara resident invigorates audiences and musicians alike through his passion, creativity, and vast experience. As the only music education program tied to a professional symphony orchestra in the region, The Symphony serves more than 2,000 students annually throughout Santa Barbara County. While the Symphony continues to evolve, its commitment to bringing joy, engagement, and connection remains a steadfast pillar of its mission. This dedication was especially evident during the pandemic, when the organization not only thrived but also announced a historic milestone: Board Chair Janet Garufis and President & CEO Kathryn R. Martin, along with Music & Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti, made a five-year commitment to serve in their leadership roles. For more information, visit TheSymphony.org.