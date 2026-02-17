Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Christopher O’Connor | Credit: Courtesy

Jack Martin | Credit: Courtesy

Megan Orloff | Credit: Courtesy

Whitney Duncan | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Zoo is pleased to announce four new members have joined the Board of Directors: Whitney Duncan, Jack Martin, Christopher O’Connor, and Megan Orloff. The Zoo’s Board of Directors works together to serve and support the Zoo’s mission and dedication to the preservation, conservation, and enhancement of the natural world and its living treasures through education, research, and recreation.

Whitney Duncan brings a background in cultural anthropology and more than two decades of experience in interior design, along with a strong commitment to community involvement. She works with her husband, Tyler, on their family business, Rusty’s Pizza Parlors, and in local real estate development. Whitney has long supported the Santa Barbara Zoo through philanthropy and sponsorship, following in the footsteps of her mother-in-law, former board member Carol Duncan. She is also an active leader in YPO and serves on the board of The Little Town Club, where she helps foster family-focused community engagement.

Jack Martin is a longtime Santa Barbara resident, entrepreneur, and community leader. He founded Action Roofing in 1985, growing the company into a respected local business, and later launched Action Energy in 2008. Jack has been actively involved in the local construction community, including service on the Santa Barbara Contractors Board, where he served as president for two years. Known locally for his passion for weather forecasting and community engagement, Jack brings decades of business leadership and a deep commitment to Santa Barbara to the Zoo’s Board.

Christopher O’Connor has spent more than three decades in the financial services industry, beginning his career at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in 1991. His experience spans retail banking, commercial banking, enterprise sales, and private wealth management. Chris currently works in private wealth management and has received numerous industry honors throughout his career. He is deeply involved in the community, serving on multiple nonprofit boards including the Westmont Foundation and the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County, and previously served more than a decade on the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network board. Chris resides in Santa Barbara and is passionate about conservation and community service.

Megan Orloff is Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Montecito Bank & Trust, where she leads long-term strategy to support sustainable growth and community impact. Previously, she worked in brand and marketing leadership roles at New York–based advertising agencies serving national and global clients, including Liberty Mutual, Time Warner Cable, and JPMorgan Chase. Megan is an active community volunteer and nonprofit leader, with board service including Angels Foster Care Santa Barbara, the Montecito Association, and Youth Interactive. She looks forward to partnering with the Zoo to advance conservation efforts locally and globally.