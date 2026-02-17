Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA – The Gevirtz Graduate School of Education at UC Santa Barbara recently honored 61 recipients of the school’s 2025-2026 Fellowships. Fellowships were made possible through the generous private foundations and individual donors that provided support to Gevirtz School students. A total of 27 fellowships, exceeding $200,000, were awarded. Awards included the Dr. J Student Teacher Fellowship and the Vern Persell Scholarship in Applied Psychology.

The Linda and David Forman Fellowship Fund for Community Fellows Fund is the newest fellowship, which was established by the Formans, who are UCSB alumni (Linda ‘67 and David ‘66). This fund supports fellows from low-income, first generation, and bilingual backgrounds. The Gevirtz School’s flagship Community Fellowship is a partnership between the Gevirtz School, Santa Barbara Unified

School District and philanthropic investors. It is a full fellowship (covering all costs of the fellows’ teacher education experience) used to recruit and support local, highly qualified, first-generation and bilingual students who want to teach in their home community of Santa Barbara.

“These awards make it possible for our students to fully engage in their training as the next generation of scholars, educators, and psychologists; professionals who will advance knowledge, strengthen schools and communities, and provide care and support at a time when that work is needed more than ever,” said the Gevirtz School Interim Dean Jill Sharkey.

The featured speaker at the event was Rachel Lambert, Associate Professor of Special Education and Mathematics Education at the Gevirtz School. Lambert, whose research focuses on increasing access to meaningful mathematical experiences for students with disabilities, spoke on “Intentionality, Empathy, &

Education in Times of Change.”

Student speakers included Sofia Arias Zarate, a candidate in the Gevirtz School’s Teacher Education Program, and a fellowship recipient of the Community Fellows Fund.

“The fellowship has helped me get one step closer to my teaching career in Santa Barbara, which is where I grew up,” Zarate said. “I really want to give back to my community.”