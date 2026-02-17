Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara is gearing up to distribute $1,375,000 to local nonprofits that address the critical needs of women, children, and families in south Santa Barbara County. Since 2004, nearly $13 Million has been awarded to 163 local nonprofits. Grants will be announced at the Celebration of Grants on May 13 at the Lobero Theatre.

Each year, the Women’s Fund Research Committee develops and presents a ballot of projects proposed by local agencies. Members then cast their votes to determine which projects will receive funding.

“This large grants pool not only reflects the remarkable generosity of our 1,450+ members but also their commitment to our community,” says Women’s Fund Board Chair Carolyn Jabs. “It also demonstrates the power of collective giving. By combining our contributions, we magnify the impact of every member’s donation so we can give significant grants to nonprofits with projects that benefit vulnerable women, children, and families.”

The Women’s Fund is powered by more than 250 dedicated volunteers. “In uncertain times, the Women’s Fund is a reminder of what can be accomplished when compassionate, capable women come together to contribute resources, skills, and time for the good of the community,” adds Jabs. “Our Board of Directors is grateful not only to our volunteers but also to the loyal members, sponsors, and community supporters who make it possible for us to support the vital work of nonprofits in our community.”

For more information about the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, visit http://www.womensfundsb.org/