GOLETA, CA, February 18, 2026 –The two roundabouts constructed as part of Project Connect are scheduled to open to traffic by the morning of March 2nd.

Prior to their opening, the following HWY 217 ramps will be closed beginning Friday, February 27 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, March 2 at 6:00 a.m.:

Southbound HWY 217 off ramp at Hollister Ave.

Northbound Hwy 217 on ramp at Hollister Ave.

During the HWY 217 ramp closures, plan additional travel time to use alternative routes. Follow posted signage.Please note that the construction schedule may change based on weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

As soon as weekend work is complete, traffic will shift to the new roundabouts on Hollister Ave. at HWY 217.

While roundabouts significantly improve traffic safety and vehicular flow, it can take time for drivers to adjust. Please proceed through the area with patience and allow extra time for travel.

The Federal Highway Administration developed a short video tutorial to help drivers navigate roundabouts. Click here to watch the video. Closed captions are available in numerous languages.

For additional information, or questions, please emailConnect@CityofGoleta.gov, call 805-690-5116, or visit the webpage at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect.