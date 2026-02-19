Donald Trump didn’t feel comfortable spending private time with his son Branden. Aside from gossiping about his mother, they didn’t have much to talk about. So, he was relieved when Branden showed up at his office with one of his school friends, Asa.

Both boys knew that one of the most successful ideas the Trump administration had come up with was his “rectification of names program.” It had started when he had successfully renamed the Kennedy Center, Dulles Airport, and Pennsylvania Station after himself. From there, the idea had spread like wildfire. Soon, there wasn’t a major red state in America that didn’t have a street, park, or civic center named Trump.

Branden stood before his father and said, “Dad, we’ve been learning at school about how the earth is the center of the universe. About how some guy, Cosmos, created everything.”

Asa interrupted, “You see, sir, the whole world consists of nothing but objects, and all of those objects are in our minds.”

Branden jumped back in. “Our teacher said that everything in the world is simply stuff that humans agree is real.”

Asa points at Trump. “And you’re the realist person anywhere.”

Branden proudly beams at his dad. “Father, we think our planet should no longer be called The Earth. You should change the name to “The Trump,” and we think that all things in the universe should now be part of the “The Trumpmos.”

The Donald had never been prouder of his little boy.