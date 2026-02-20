Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Montecito, California — Casa del Herrero is pleased to announce the appointment of a new member to its Board of Directors, Wendy Scott. Wendy brings more than four decades of executive leadership and community service to the organization.

An active volunteer at Casa del Herrero, she serves as a docent, member of the Docent Steering Committee, and flower arranger. She also serves on the board of Channel Islands Youth & Family Services.

“I am incredibly grateful for the life I’ve had and for the opportunity to be part of this extraordinary community,” she shared. “Serving Casa del Herrero is both a privilege and a joy.”

Designed in 1925 by architect George Washington Smith, Casa del Herrero is a National Historic Landmark dedicated to preserving its historic architecture, gardens, and collections while offering meaningful educational and cultural experiences to the public.

For more information about Casa del Herrero, please visit http://www.casadelherrero.com