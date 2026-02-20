Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (February 18, 2026) – The Community Environmental Council (CEC) ​​is hosting a variety of spring events at its Environmental Hub (1219 State St.) to kick off A Year of Active Hope — a 2026 event series designed to unite the community around climate solutions, creative expression, and hands-on learning. The spring offerings include film screenings, panels, workshops, community-powered repair fairs, experiential art sessions, and more — with opportunities for residents of all ages to take meaningful climate action.

In a time when federal rollbacks threaten years of climate progress, the need for local leadership, community gathering, and grassroots action is greater than ever. CEC’s A Year of Active Hope series builds on this mission by providing a welcoming space where community members can convene to share challenges, explore solutions for resilience, and find pathways forward together.

“In moments of uncertainty, community matters more than ever,” said CEC Outreach and Education Director Kathi King. “A Year of Active Hope is our response. By bringing people together at the Environmental Hub — to learn, to connect, and to act — we’re building the relationships, skills, and shared momentum that make climate progress possible. When neighbors show up for one another, we don’t just protect what we’ve built — we create the future we want to live in.”

A Year of Active Hope is built on three guiding pillars:

Inspire – Panel discussions, film screenings, and lectures with environmental leaders that connect global challenges to practical solutions.

Spark Joy – Programs that nourish the community and cultivate well-being through shared experiences, including music, dance, and mindfulness.

Activate – Hands-on workshops, youth programs, and climate-focused gatherings to equip participants with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to become effective climate advocates.

​​All events are free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to register early, as space is limited for select events. ​​Browse events and register here: cec.pub/yoah-cec-events-press

Spring 2026 events at CEC’s Environmental Hub:

An Evening with Captain Charles Moore

Friday, February 20 I 6:30–8:30 p.m. (Sold Out – Waitlist Available)

A film screening and Q&A with the oceanographer who first observed the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

Embodied Arts Workshop: Community Song Circle

Tuesday, February 24 I 6:30-7:30 p.m.

A free evening of music and joyful expression led by community song leader Heather Stevenson — no experience required.

Climate Fridays Santa Barbara

Friday, March 6 I 4:00–5:30 p.m.

Monthly gatherings to connect with climate leaders, gain practical tools, and take meaningful local action. In March, we’ll hear from three local land trusts about conservation initiatives.

Spring Youth Climate Workshop

Saturday, March 7 I 1:00–4:00 p.m.

A youth leadership and climate action workshop for students in grades 6–12 to become confident climate changemakers. Enjoy refreshments and earn community service hours.

An Evening of Wild Hope

Thursday, March 12 I 6:30–8:30 p.m.

A film screening of PBS’ Wild Hope, highlighting urban biodiversity in Singapore and sea otter restoration in California, followed by discussions with local experts.

Repair Cafe

Saturday, March 21 I 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

A free community repair fair where volunteer fixers help restore clothing, electronics, appliances, bikes, toys, and furniture. Refreshments and entertainment included.

Embodied Arts Workshop: 5Rhythms Experience

Tuesday, March 31 I 6:30–7:30 p.m.

An immersive dance workshop led by 5Rhythms’ Kiaora Fox, who brings over 40 years of dance experience.

Climate Fridays Santa Barbara

Friday, April 3 I 4:00–5:30 p.m.

Monthly gatherings to connect with climate leaders, gain practical tools, and take meaningful local action. In April, we’ll hear from the Environmental Defense Center and the Natural Resources Defense Council about a proposed Marine Protected Area in Santa Barbara County.

The Invention of Infinite Growth Lecture

Thursday, April 9 I 6:30-8:00 p.m.

A lecture with author Chris Jones, in partnership with University of California, Santa Barbara, exploring the ecological impacts of relentless economic growth.

About the Community Environmental Council (CEC)

CEC advances rapid, equitable solutions to the climate crisis, including transitioning to 100% clean energy and transportation, promoting climate-smart agriculture and regenerative food systems, reducing waste and single-use plastics, and strengthening community resilience. CEC also leads innovative programs such as the Climate Stewards certification, which equips Central Coast residents to take meaningful local climate action, and operates the Environmental Hub in downtown Santa Barbara as a center for public engagement and collaboration.

Recognized as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year and a City of Santa Barbara Climate Hero, CEC is led by CEO Sigrid Wright, named 2022 Congressional Woman of the Year. Learn more about CEC’s impacts at CECSB.org/impact.