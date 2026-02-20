Cox Mobile Announces 22 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Teen Finalists in Second Annual Phone Case Design Contest  

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, Feb. 20, 2026 – Cox Mobile, Cox Communications’ mobile phone service, announced the 22 finalists from across the U.S. in its second annual Phone Case Design Contest, held in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. This year’s contest invited high school Boys & Girls Club members to design a phone case that represented the theme “A World Within Reach – Future Icons.”

Sara, from the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, has been selected as one of the 22 nationwide finalists in this year’s contest. The inspiration behind Sara’s artwork is “to be kind and make the world a better place,” according to her artist statement.

Later this spring, a panel of judges, including leaders from Cox Communications and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Club Alumnus Mario Lopez and 2025-2026 National Youth of the Year Ximena, will select the grand prize winner, who will receive a life-changing $25,000 scholarship as well as a $25,000 technology grant for their local Club.

“At Cox, we believe in investing in the next generation of creators and leaders,” said Kirsten Mclaughlin, Santa Barbara Market Vice President for Cox Communications. “We’re thrilled to celebrate Sara’s achievement and the remarkable talent emerging from our community. Her artwork is a powerful reminder of what happens when young people are encouraged to express themselves, dream boldly and explore their passions. Our Cox Mobile contest gives teens a platform to do this, and we’re honored to help open doors that can shape their futures.”

Sara celebrated with fellow club kids at their Annual Awards Night earlier this month, where she received a Tech Package from Cox that included an iPad, Apple Pencil, and wireless headphones.

Cox Mobile Fan Favorite Ending Soon!

In addition to the Grand Prize Winner, the public is invited to vote for this year’s Cox Mobile Fan Favorite Winner. The winner will be awarded a $25,000 scholarship and a $10,000 technology grant for their local Club.

View all the finalists’ artwork and vote daily for your favorite phone case designs at http://www.cox.com/phonecasecontest. Voting is open now until February 28, 2026.

Why It Matters

“Every teen has the potential to become a future icon – and that journey begins by being seen, heard and supported,” said Colleen Langner, EVP and chief residential officer of Cox Communications and a Southeast BGCA Trustee. “This contest is more than a creative outlet; it’s a catalyst for designing futures and unlocking a world of possibility.”

Cox Communications and Boys & Girls Clubs of America have partnered for more than two decades to supply Clubs across the country with Cox Innovation Labs for members to have access to and education on digital connectivity.

For more information about Cox Mobile’s phone case design contest, visit http://www.cox.com/phonecasecontest.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we own network infrastructure that reaches more than 30 states. Our fiber-powered wireline and wireless connections are available to more than 12 million homes and businesses and support advanced cloud and managed IT services nationwide. We’re the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox that is dedicated to empowering others to build a better future for the next generation.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.