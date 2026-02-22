The Bishop Diego girls’ basketball team will play for a CIF Championship after outlasting Godinez Fundamental on the road for a 48-42 victory on Saturday night.

Eden Wynne led all scorers with 19 points, including five three-pointers that accounted for half of the team’s 10 made shots from beyond the arc. Jeisa Coronado added nine points in a balanced offensive effort.

After falling behind 8-4 early, the squad responded with a 6-1 run to close the opening quarter. A pivotal moment came in the final seconds of the first period when Jaymi delivered a sharp pass to Wynne at the elbow. Wynne converted the basket to give her team a 10-9 lead heading into the second quarter.

The momentum carried into the second frame, with the Cardinals extending their advantage to 25-19 at halftime. Though Godinez continued to apply pressure, Bishop Diego held firm entering the fourth quarter up 34-29, the game tightened to 37-34 before back-to-back three-pointers from Wynne and Alyssa Chrestenson pushed the margin to nine points with just three minutes remaining. The surge made it 43-34, and Godinez would get no closer than six points the rest of the way.

“Jaymi (Coronado) was amazing against the press. It’s really something to see her decision making. Makes our coaching much easier,” said Bishop Diego coach Jeff Burich. “We were a little rattled with the pressure in the beginning but we settled down and even though they took us out of our offense, we moved the ball against the zone and got some good looks.”

The Cardinals will play against Burroughs of Burbank in the CIF-SS Division 5 Semifinals next week.