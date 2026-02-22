“It was a dark and stormy night” February 17th when my husband, Andre, and I returned home from his second stay at Cottage Hospital in two months. This time with a foot surgery.

That evening there was a downpour when I parked near the stairs to our house. I put my car’s flashing lights on. With much difficulty I was slowly helping him up our stone stairs. It wasn’t going well. Suddenly a car parked and the driver came out into the rain and helped us to the porch. She was unknown to us but we appreciated her kindness and help. Our lovely angel was named, Kelly.

Love and much kindness is still around and appreciated. Thank you.