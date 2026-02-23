During a February 11 Congressional Hearing, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) asked Attorney General Pam Bondi these questions regarding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal: “How many of Epstein’s co-conspirators have you indicted?” and “How many perpetrators are you even investigating?” Her response was, “The Dow is over 50,000!” Neither question, however, had anything to do with the Dow or the stock market. Her modus operandi throughout the entire proceeding was to evade legitimate questions and abruptly pivot to unrelated subjects.

Regarding the stock market: According to The Institute for Policy Studies and the Federal Reserve, 93 percent of all money invested in the stock market is owned by the 10 percent wealthiest Americans, multi-national corporations, and private equity firms. According to Investopedia and The Tax Policy Center, only 54-60 percent of the rest of the population are invested via a 401K or a Roth IRA. Those savings are quickly devoured by higher costs for most consumer goods (including groceries), housing, and healthcare. Most of us can see this for ourselves and are not buying the fool’s gold that Pam Bondi and her Rethuglican colleagues are trying to sell.

Back to Rep. Nadler’s questions: If Attorney General Bondi were not a two-faced, pedophile-protecting, barking hyena and Don the Con’s devoted disciple, she would have responded honestly and directly. AG Bondi is well aware, other than Ghislaine Maxwell, none of Epstein’s co-conspirators have been indicted and none are being investigated. Who is named in the Trump-Epstein files? Why is this not a top priority? What is the DOJ trying to hide? Will the remaining 3 million pages of the files ever be released so all perpetrators can be held accountable? Will corrupt AG Bondi give straight answers to any of these questions? Of course not.

This DOJ has been too busy redacting the names of perpetrators of sexual abuse and statutory rape while leaving the names of many survivors unredacted … an intentional violation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. This DOJ has also been very busy investigating Renée Good’s widow, trying (and failing) to indict two U.S. Senators and four members of the House for exercising their 1st Amendment rights of free speech and arresting journalists for covering anti–Ice protests. Perhaps, that explains why they don’t have time to seek justice for the Trump-Epstein survivors. History will not be kind to this pack of sadistic predators, nor to those who tried (and will fail) to cover up their crimes.

P.S. Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to life in prison for promoting and encouraging a 2024 insurrection to overturn legitimate election results.

That’s how things work in a functioning democracy.