Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — Coastal Intelligence, an AI think tank and consultancy based in Santa Barbara, will host the Nonprofit AI Workshop on February 26–27, 2026 at the CEC Hub, 1219 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

The two-day, hands-on workshop is designed to help nonprofit organizations integrate practical artificial intelligence tools into their operations to increase efficiency, reduce administrative burden, and expand mission impact.

The focus on the nonprofit sector is a nod to the critical role they play locally and globally, supporting initiatives in environmental sustainability, affordable housing, small business development, economic resilience, food security, and more.

“Nonprofits are some of the most innovative and resilient organizations I’ve worked with, but they’re often constrained by time and staff capacity,” said Mike Wald, a founder of Coastal Intelligence. “AI is not about replacing people—it’s about removing friction. When nonprofits can automate repetitive tasks, streamline communications, and make better use of their data, they free up their teams to focus on what matters most: delivering measurable impact in their communities.”

The Nonprofit AI Workshop is structured to address these challenges by equipping teams with AI tools tailored to their specific goals and implementation guidance.

Participants in the full two-day workshop will receive a pre-event organizational assessment. During the workshop, they receive customized AI coaching aligned to their mission, expert-led training sessions, and tangible deliverables including custom GPT assistants, grant templates, and communications templates. Post-event coaching and implementation guidance are also included to support sustained adoption.

To maximize the value to each organization, the workshop is structured to allow team members of each nonprofit to trade out and attend the sessions that are relevant to their position, such as executive leadership, development, and communications.

In addition to the full workshop, a free Executive Briefing titled “AI Readiness for Nonprofits” will be held on Thursday morning, February 26, from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. This focused introductory session is designed specifically for nonprofit executives and senior leaders. In partnership with Coastal Intelligence, the Santa Barbara Foundation and Montecito Bank & Trust are hosting the briefing to provide leaders with a practical overview of AI, organizational change management considerations, and responsible adoption strategies.

Anne Whatley, Director of the Collaboration for Social Impact at Santa Barbara Foundation, shared, “What we’re hoping to achieve is that we really help activate more conversation among the nonprofit sector on how to use AI as a tool for achieving their mission.”

The Executive Briefing is intended for leaders seeking clarity on why AI matters to their organization and how to approach implementation thoughtfully. Those who wish to continue their learning may enroll in the full two-day workshop, where Coastal Intelligence works across the entire nonprofit organization to address barriers, ethics, governance, and to develop an actionable, organization-wide AI readiness roadmap.

The workshop is being led by Coastal Intelligence founders Jim Sterne, Mark Sylvester, and Mike Wald, who each bring a unique lens to supporting nonprofits. Sterne is an international speaker and author focused on generative AI use and adoption. Sylvester has spent four decades at the intersection of creativity and technology, building software and community platforms, and producing over 175 TEDx events. Wald is a seasoned executive coach, marketer and AI expert who has helped hundreds of local and global businesses and nonprofits launch, grow with strategic marketing, and strengthen operations.

Registration information:

Each shareable seat at the workshop is $1,000. Organizations and individuals interested in attending or sponsoring the workshop can find additional details and register online.

Registration is here: https://www.coastalintelligence.ai/non-profit-workshop

They can also contact Mike Wald at mike@coastalintelligence.ai for questions and support.

About Coastal Intelligence

Coastal Intelligence is an AI think tank and consultancy based in Santa Barbara, CA. Their curated community of technologists, creatives, and leaders are shaping human-centered AI. Led by serial entrepreneurs Jim Sterne, Mark Sylvester, and Mike Wald, they offer AI readiness consulting for businesses and organizations. They also produce monthly experiences that range from basic AI education to high-level AI thought leadership. Learn more at coastalintelligence.ai.