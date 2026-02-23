Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ojai, CA – Jan 4, 2026. Dance Ojai, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering dance and cultural appreciation, proudly presents the 2026 Ojai World Dance Festival on Saturday, 5/9, an immersive celebration of movement, artistry, and global traditions. The festival features a free daytime community event at Libbey Park, followed by a ticketed evening production at the iconic Libbey Bowl, bringing together world-class artists, musicians, and dance enthusiasts for an unforgettable experience.

Festival Details

📍 Day Program: 10 AM – 5 PM | Libbey Park | FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

📍 Evening Production: 7:30 PM – 9 PM | Libbey Bowl | TICKETED EVENT

The Ojai World Dance Festival, hosted by Dance Ojai, is a vibrant showcase of multicultural dance, world music, and community connection. From Bollywood and flamenco to Irish and West African drumming and dance, audiences will be taken on a mesmerizing journey through movement and rhythm.

What to expect?

The festival features a full-day community celebration at Libbey Park, featuring:

🎶 Live Music & Dance Performances – Showcasing diverse cultural traditions.

🛍 Global Marketplace – Featuring handmade crafts, artisan goods, and cultural treasures.

🍲 Ethnic Cuisine – Offering a delicious selection of international flavors.

💃 Open Dance Floor & Activities – An interactive space where attendees can join the movement!

As the sun sets, the festival transforms into an electrifying ticketed evening production at Libbey Bowl, hosted by Dance Ojai. Audiences will witness breathtaking choreography from wonderful Southern California artists, set against the backdrop of Ojai’s stunning outdoor amphitheater.

A Vision of Unity Through Dance

According to Isha Ferraz, Founder and Artistic Director of Dance Ojai, “This festival is a testament to the power of the performing arts to unite us, elevate cultural appreciation, and inspire connection. In a time of global division, we celebrate the beauty of all traditions and recognize that through dance, we can transcend boundaries and come together as one community.”

About Dance Ojai

Dance Ojai is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the dance arts and creating inclusive spaces for artistic and cultural exchange. By fostering dialogue, sparking imagination, and uplifting diverse voices, Dance Ojai strives to make dance a unifying force within the community. The Ojai World Dance Festival is part of its mission to inspire, nurture, and empower the human spirit through movement and connection.

Join Us!

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience the vibrancy of world dance and music in the heart of Ojai.

🎟 Tickets for the evening production are available here!

🌍 For more information, visit: https://www.danceojai.org or contact us at contact@danceojai.org.