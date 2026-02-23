Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Dana Gamble has more than twenty-five years of experience in the management and coordination of primary care, mental health, specialty services and medical care for people experiencing homelessness. As the Assistant Director of the Primary Care and Family Health Division for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, he served a s the Executive Director of the County’s Health Center Program which provides primary (including obstetrical services), specialty care at eight Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Santa Maria, and

Lompoc and the Health Care for the Homeless Program.

He engaged in developing effective client services addressing vital gaps in the healthcare system safety net, including the implementation of integrated behavioral health services. Through his role he built and maintained strong business relationships with providers and other licensed professional staff to ensure ongoing access to health care throughout the County.

Retiring from the Health Department in 2025, Dana is now CEO o f Dana’s Point where he serves as a consultant specializing in FQHCs, with the purpose to empower healthcare leaders in their efforts to achieve organizational excellence, enhance patient care, and improve community health outcomes. By leveraging expertise in strategic development and operational efficiency, his aim is t o foster an environment of innovation and collaboration, ensuring sustainable growth and high-quality care delivery in underserved communities.

Dana served on the National Health Care for the Homeless Council’s Board of Directors beginning in 2015. He held several Officer positions including Board Chair and Treasurer and participated in the CEO recruitment when the founding director John Lozier retired, and his successor Bobby Watts was hired. He rotated off the Board in 2022 and continues to serve on the Finance Committee.

Prior to his work in Public Health, he enjoyed a variety of work experiences including foster family agency social worker, Arthritis Foundation program director and homeless shelter staff member at the House of Joseph in Wilmington, Delaware.

He has been a Licensed Clinical Social Worker since 2004. He received his Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Southern California i n 1996.

Dana and his wife, Carolyn, have lived in Santa Barbara since 2001. They have two adult children, Finn and Claire. He enjoys running, spending time with his family at the beach or in the forest and listening to live music including Gary Numan, Idles, and Bill Callahan.