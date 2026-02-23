Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA—Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) is pleased to announce they have signed a lease agreement to open a ReStore. The ReStore, scheduled to open in summer 2026, will be located at 400 State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

The ReStore, a brand of resale stores run by Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the country, will collect community donations of gently used furniture and home décor, along with usable building materials and fixtures. These items, along with a small number of thoughtfully curated new items, will be sold to the public; the proceeds will support Habitat Santa Barbara’s local affordable housing efforts.

“We are thrilled to share this news with our community,” said Jessica de L’Arbre, Habitat Santa Barbara CEO. “Finding the perfect ReStore location is the culmination of years of research and outreach by Board members, community leaders, and our dedicated ReStore Committee members.”

Habitat Santa Barbara previously operated a ReStore in Goleta from 2008 until 2020; the Goleta location closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The next few months will be spent preparing to open the store by building out fixtures, collecting community donations, and hiring a small number of paid staff. Habitat Santa Barbara will be activating volunteers to assist with these efforts, and encourages anyone interested to reach out to learn more.

“The community has been asking for the ReStore for the past six years,” said de L’Arbre. “And now that we are finally able to share this good news, we want to encourage the community to help us get ready for our grand opening—there will be plenty of work for everyone.”

The ReStore will begin accepting donations of furniture and other household goods in mid-March; those interested in volunteering should reach out to learn more about available opportunities. For more information on donations, volunteer opportunities, and paid positions go to sbhabitat.org/restore.

About Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County:

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) is a local nonprofit established in 2000, committed to building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter locally and in partnership, around the world. Habitat Santa Barbara serves communities from Carpinteria to Gaviota. Habitat homeowners build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat Santa Barbara has built or rehabilitated 23 local homes for 86 people, 50 percent of whom are children, as well as helped rebuild and repair over 230 homes in Santa Barbara’s south county. Habitat also operates a ReStore, a home improvement store that sells new and gently used home goods with proceeds benefiting its mission of building and preserving affordable housing. Habitat Santa Barbara is a Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity organization. For more information, visit http://www.sbhabitat.org, or contact Susan Renehan at (805) 456-9548 or susan@sbhabitat.org.