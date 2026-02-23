From the videos of the ICE arrest on February 20, it seems that the 80-year-old fellow had been warned away by a bystander — by a push. The ICE agents were very restrained in the exchanges until after the 80-year-old physically interfered by attempting to pick up the backpack. Then an ICE agent pushed the self-important, interfering 80-year-old away to the ground.

Seems like the same or similar way the police department, sheriff’s department, CHP, or FBI would have handled a physically interfering bystander, perhaps even more restrained, since police could actually arrest someone for interfering with their activities.

The father’s statement of whether or not his son had slashed the tire was a specious and unbalanced bit of reporting on your part, as included.