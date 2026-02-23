I just want to thank my favorite paper for the incredible article in the Voices section of this week’s issue. The solidarity of Indigenous people with all the other humans who have been targeted by ICE and DHS is a powerful and inspiring story, as is the history of peoples who have been targeted and mistreated in this country and others. I am sharing this article with everyone I know. Thank you.
Inspiring
By Mary C. Perez, Lompoc
Mon Feb 23, 2026 | 3:56pm
