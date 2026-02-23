Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series Explores 40 Years of Collaboration Between Fishermen and Offshore Oil

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

1. Mary Nishimoto in front of Platform Holly aboard M/V Danny C. | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is pleased to welcome Mary Nishimoto, PhD, liaison for the Joint Oil/Fisheries Liaison Office (JO/FLO) of South/Central California, for a timely Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series presentation exploring a unique, four-decade model of collaboration between commercial fishermen and the offshore oil industry. The talk will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at SBMM. SBMM members are invited to a pre-lecture reception from 6:15–6:45 p.m.

Tickets: Free for Navigators Circle members, $10 for SBMM members, $20 for the general public, and $5 for students and educators with a valid school ID or email. Purchase tickets here or by emailing reservations@sbmm.org or call (805) 456-8750.

In her talk “Shared Waters: How Fishermen and Offshore Oil Work Together,” Nishimoto will highlight the history and role of JO/FLO — an often-unseen but essential channel of communication created through direct negotiations between fishing and oil company representatives in 1983. JO/FLO has helped reduce work disruptions and minimize the risk of conflict in shared offshore spaces for 40 years, offering a framework for practical problem-solving at sea.

Nishimoto will provide background on commercial fishing and the history of offshore oil development in the Santa Barbara Channel region, along with insights into the ecology of offshore platforms and natural reefs. She will also discuss how longstanding agreements and liaison engagement continue to guide both industries today, particularly as platform decommissioning moves forward in the channel and stakeholders weigh considerations such as partial versus full removal.

“Not many people in our coastal community know JO/FLO exists, yet it has quietly helped to keep working waterfronts working,” said Nishimoto. “At its core, it’s about building trust, sharing accurate information, and finding workable solutions so both industries can operate safely and respectfully in the same ocean space.”

“SBMM is proud to bring conversations like this into the museum—stories that reveal how our channel’s working ocean is shaped not only by nature, but by relationships, communication, and hard-earned cooperation,” said Education Coordinator Jason Statucki. “This is a fascinating look at how people with very different livelihoods have reduced conflict and kept the focus on safety, access, and shared responsibility.”

The Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series is sponsored by Marie L Morrisroe.

About the Speaker

Mary Nishimoto, PhD is the liaison for the Joint Oil/Fisheries Liaison Office of South/Central California and an affiliate at the University of California, Santa Barbara. With three decades of regional marine research experience—much of it focused on the ecology of offshore oil platforms and natural reefs—she works at the intersection of science, industry, and communication. She is honored to serve as an alternate representative for commercial fishing on the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, and her professional relationships with fishermen, oil company representatives, and offshore workers are grounded in impartiality and trust.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum presents and interprets the rich maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel. Through engaging exhibits and educational programs, SBMM connects visitors of all ages to the stories, science, and culture of our coast and ocean communities.