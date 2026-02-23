Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LEAD Goleta 2026 graduating class with the Goleta City Council | Credit: Courtesy

Where is Mayor Paula Perotte? photo cut-out homework | Credit: Courtesy

LEAD Class Tours the Goleta Valley Library Express | Credit: Courtesy

Mock City Council meeting participants with the City Clerk Team | Credit: Courtesy

Student graduates | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, February 20, 2026 – The City of Goleta is proud to announce the completion of its 7th LEAD Goleta Community Academy. LEAD stands for Learn, Empower, Advocate, and Discuss. For the past six weeks, 32 participants have met every week to learn about how the City of Goleta is run. Last night, February 19, 2026, the group completed its final class which included participants receiving a graduation certificate and a City of Goleta pin from the Mayor and City Council. The ceremony was held at the Goleta Community Center and included family and friends of the graduates.

Mayor Paula Perotte applauded the group for its participation and said, “It says a lot about who you are that you took time out of your busy lives to learn about how local government works. It was really refreshing to see so many students this year in this class. We hope you will all take what you learned and continue to stay engaged.”

Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover said, “Every class is unique and what we will remember about this one especially is the great questions they asked and that there was not one minute of the class where they looked disinterested. They all showed up every week ready to learn. We will miss seeing them every week but are so glad we had this experience together.”

There was a lot to cover over the six-week class. The program began with participants hearing from the City Manager, Mayor and City Council. Additional weeks covered the other facets that make up a city. There were presentations from the City Clerk’s Office, Finance, Economic Development Sustainability, Environmental Services, Parks & Open Space, Planning, Neighborhood Services, Homelessness, Parks and Recreation, Goleta Valley Library, Public Works, Goleta Police, Santa Barbara County Fire, Emergency Services, Community Outreach, and the Goleta Community Center.

Besides getting a behind the scenes look at each of these divisions, the participants also participated in a Mock City Council meeting and took tours of the Goleta Valley Library Express and Goleta Community Center. The last class also featured a Goleta Trivia Game where the graduates had a chance to put their knowledge to the test. There was also homework each week and a first time “Where is Mayor Paula Perotte?” game where participants had to take a photo with a cut out photo of the Mayor somewhere in City limits and guess where it was taken.

The diverse group of LEAD Goleta participants came from all different backgrounds and walks of life The group included high school and college students, retirees, business professionals, community partners and overall Goleta enthusiasts. All were drawn to participate for different reasons.

Before receiving their certificates, the graduates went around the room and expressed what they enjoyed most about the Academy. Here are just a couple of the comments:

Peichi Waite said, “LEAD Goleta Community Academy should come with a warning label: “Caution! Take this class and you will fall in love with this city!” As a Harvard-trained educator, I was impressed with the curriculum, guest speakers, presentations, organized communications, and even the visit by K9 Kaz. Every Goleta local should jump at the opportunity to participate in this top-notch academy.”

Yazmin Ramos added, “Participating in LEAD Goleta helped me understand how local government decisions are made and the processes that keep the city thriving. Meeting all the passionate people that serve our community was truly inspiring. I feel incredibly lucky to live here, and plan to stay connected and informed as a community member.

Laura Costillo said, “LEAD Goleta Community Academy made City government feel approachable and real. It showed me how accessible the process is for community members to speak up, create change, and be heard—and how committed Goleta is to supporting all residents, regardless of their living situation.”

One of the final comments was from Borbor Nagbe. He said, “Participating in the LEAD Goleta Community Academy was an eye-opening experience that gave me a real behind-the-scenes look at how our local government works. I had the opportunity to connect with so many incredible people from across our community who share a passion for making Goleta a better place. The program deepened my understanding of the many ways residents can get involved and have a meaningful impact. I leave feeling inspired and more motivated than ever to stay engaged and help shape the future of our city.”

If you are interested in signing up for a future LEAD Goleta class, please email jshaw@cityofgoleta.gov to be notified when applications are available.