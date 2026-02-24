Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, February 24, 2026] boys team charity, a service organization dedicated to developing an altruistic spirit in young men through volunteering with their parent or guardian, is accepting new member inquiries through March 15, 2026. btc Santa Barbara League (btcsantabarbara.org) and btc Santa Barbara North League (btcsantabarbaranorth.org) include members living and attending schools from Carpinteria to Goleta. Starting March 1, 2026, boys entering 7th through 11th grades in the 2026-27 school year can apply for membership in one of the two leagues.

Since 2017, btc members have volunteered over 12,000 hours, serving many nonprofit organizations in the Santa Barbara community including: Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, Santa Barbara Foodbank, i Madonnari, SB-SNAP Adaptive Sports, Bucket Brigade, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Dream Foundation, Spark Animal Rescue, Unity Shoppe, among many other partners.

Parents value time shared volunteering with their boys while strengthening family bonds and exposing young men to social issues impacting their community. Most members join btc the summer before their seventh grade year. A majority remain active until the teens graduate six years later. Members build community with one another by attending three general meetings of the entire membership and three class-based events that bring together boys based on school grade.

All interested families are invited to attend a Prospective Member Meeting (adults-only) on Thursday, February 26 at 6pm. Email League contacts below to RSVP and for location details.

Application for new membership open March 1. Families can be added to the contact list to be notified when the application is available:

Families living or attending schools in Dos Pueblos High School boundary can apply to the btc Santa Barbara North League. Contact: Shruti Ramaker and Rebecca Rios (btcsbnorth.membership@gmail.com).

Families living in or attending schools in Carpinteria or Santa Barbara High School boundaries apply to the btc Santa Barbara League. Contact: Karla Smith and Dana Zertuche (membership@btcsantabarbara.org).

Families living in or attending schools in San Marcos High School boundary can apply to either league.

Applicants will be notified of their membership status by April 1st, and the league year starts May 1st wherein members begin volunteering.



About boys team charity

Founded in 2002, boys team charity (www.boysteamcharity.org) began in Phoenix, Arizona with families that wanted to teach their 7th-12th grade boys the importance of giving back and making a difference in their local community. Parents and sons volunteer side by side to strengthen their community and family relationship. In 2026, boys team charity, Inc., now has 42 leagues across 10 states with 12,000 active members contributing over 100,000 hours annually. New leagues are being formed every year.