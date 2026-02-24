Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

California – California Legislative Central Coast Caucus Foundation (CLCCCF) Co-chairs Dawn Addis and Gregg Hart announced today that applications for the 2026 Central Coast Impact Scholarship will officially open on March 1, 2026. Students from Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties are encouraged to apply before the April 30, 2026 deadline at 11:59 PM PST.

The Central Coast Impact Scholarship supports students who call the Central Coast home. The Foundation launched the scholarship to invest directly in local students who are committed to strengthening their communities.

“As a former teacher of over twenty years, I know that students thrive when they have a community of support and we created the foundation to be part of that support,” said Foundation Co-chair Dawn Addis, Assemblymember for the 30th District, “This scholarship will honor the hard work of students in our region and help bring higher education financially within reach.”

Applications are open March 1 through April 30. Applications must be submitted online at CLCCCF.org. The website includes eligibility requirements, scholarship criteria, and application instructions.

Application Deadline: April 30, 2026 at 11:59 PM PST.

The California Legislative Central Coast Caucus Foundation (CLCCCF) was established in 2024 to promote and support education on issues important to California Central Coast communities. The CLCCCF is proud to provide educational scholarships to students from the California Central Coast.