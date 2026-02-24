Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(New York, NY) February 24th, 2026 — Smaller airports are widely assumed to be safer bets for avoiding delays. But new internal AIRDATA analysis shows that at the worst-performing small airports, long evening delays were up to four times more likely than at the best-performing regional airports — revealing that disruption risk is highly concentrated rather than evenly distributed.

Top 5 Most Reliable Small U.S. Airports for 2026 (Tied)

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA)

Recorded no 60-minute-plus delays after 5 p.m. during the study period. When delays occur earlier in the day, they rarely extend into the evening.

Morgantown Municipal Airport (MGW)

Sees few long delays overall. With a limited number of daily departures, most disruptions remain short and rarely stretch past 5 p.m.

Durango–La Plata County Airport (DRO)

Despite exposure to mountain weather, the airport records few evening long delays. Flights that are delayed earlier in the day typically do not roll into extended nighttime disruptions.

Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB)

Records a low share of 60-minute-plus delays in late afternoon and evening hours. Most schedule disruptions are resolved before the final departures of the day.

Gillette–Campbell County Airport (GCC)

Long delays are uncommon. The airport rarely sees disruptions extend into evening departures, limiting the risk of missed final flights.

The 5 Least Reliable Small U.S. Airports for 2026

#1 Lincoln Airport (LNK), Nebraska

The highest delay rate among small airports. Most short delays escalate into 60-minute-plus disruptions after 5 p.m., when recovery options are limited.

#1 Toledo Express Airport (TOL), Ohio

Low flight volume limits recovery options, and late-day delays often stretch past an hour after 5 pm, to increase risk of overnight stranding.

#3 Concord–Padgett Regional Airport (USA), North Carolina

With only two airlines operating, delays cluster in the evening and frequently turn into long disruptions. Early-day flights are significantly more reliable here.

#4: Rafael Hernández International Airport (BQN), Puerto Rico

Travelers in Puerto Rico may find greater schedule flexibility at the island’s larger hub, Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), which operates a higher daily flight volume.”

5. West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW), West Virginia

CRW has the highest number of delayed routes (15) in the top five. With as few as two arrivals and departures daily, that averages at least one delay per month. And because replacement flights are rare, significant delays can mean an overnight stay.

What Travelers Should Know (Ready-to-use quotes from Anton Radchenko)

“Many travelers assume small airports are more reliable, and sometimes that’s true. But reliability depends on other factors like recovery options and long term weather conditions. A nearby major airport is not automatically safer either. Charlotte Douglas sits close to Concord, but it ranks as the worst major airport for delays, so travelers still need to choose carefully.”

“Small airports work best early in the day. Flights before 5 p.m. have more recovery options, while evening delays are far more likely to turn into hour-long disruptions.”

“If an airport ranks poorly for long delays, look at nearby alternatives. Sometimes flying through major airports might be the best option”

“Flight volume matters significantly at small airports. With fewer daily departures, a single delay or cancellation can have a ripple effect which limits rebooking options and extends travel time. ”

Methodology

Researchers analyzed U.S. Department of Transportation data from May 2024 to May 2025. The analysis used two weighted metrics: Chronically Delayed Flights (60%), which tracks routes delayed 30+ minutes at least half the time, and Long-Delay Rate after 5 p.m. (40%), which measures flights delayed 60+ minutes in the evening. The analysis focuses only on chronically delayed routes identified by the DOT, not all flight delays.

Data Source: AirAdvisor AirData analysis of U.S. Department of Transportation on-time performance data (May 2024–May 2025). https://airadvisor.com/en-us/worst-small-airports-in-the-united-states-for-delays