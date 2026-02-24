Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) — The Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) welcomes two new trustees to its board, Felicita Torres and Randal Hernandez, effective January 1, 2026.

“We are excited to welcome ‘Cita’ and Randal to our board,” explained SBF president and CEO Jackie Carrera. “Cita’s legal expertise and her deep experience in state and federal-level courts, and Randal’s broad experience in public policy, government relations, and economic development, will add a new dimension of insight to the Foundation’s leading body.”

“Both are rooted in our county — Cita is raising her family in Santa Barbara and Randal lives in Buellton, so their connection to the needs of our communities are personally felt and valued,” Carrera said.

The new trustees join incoming board chair Angel Iscovich, MD, vice chair Alexandra Allen, treasurer Danna McGrew and secretary Michael Pfau, serving alongside trustees Richard Beswick, PhD MBA, Rafael Gonzalez, Pamela Macal, Kiah Jordan, Lois Mitchell, George Adam, Ernesto Paredes, Matt Rowe, Lynn Scarlett, Alexander F. Simas, James H. Selbert, Jason Stilwell, PhD, Tracy Stouffer and Zohar Ziv.

Santa Barbara Foundation is grateful to outgoing trustee Robert Nakasone for his nine years of service to the community as member of the Foundation’s board.

Credit: Courtesy

About Randal Hernandez Randal Hernandez has had a distinguished career in public policy, community engagement and government relations, working with major corporations as well as city and state leaders across the state. He is currently managing director of IMPOWER Group, Inc., a government relations, economic development, and public affairs firm serving Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Long Beach and clients statewide.

Most recently, Hernandez served as director of external affairs for Southern California at Verizon, where he led government and community affairs initiatives across Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Orange Counties. Previously, Hernandez served as managing director of government relations for Union Bank and as senior public policy executive for California at Bank of America reporting to the CEO. Hernandez also served on the senior staff of California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger as appointments secretary and as chief of staff to former Long Beach Mayor Beverly O’Neill.

An active civic leader, Hernandez currently serves on the boards of the Santa Barbara–South Coast Chamber, EconAlliance and Coro California. He is the Founding Chairman of the Long Beach Economic Partnership and holds a Master of Public Administration from California State University, Long Beach. He was a member of the California Community Colleges Board of Governors.

Hernandez resides in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Angeles with his wife Tracy who is President & CEO of the New California Coalition.

Credit: Courtesy

About Felicita A. Torres Felicita “Cita” A. Torres is originally from Phoenix, Arizona, and after practicing law at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, relocated to Santa Barbara in 2002. After enjoying some time at home with her children, and settling into Santa Barbara with her family, she spent seven years working at the US Bankruptcy Court, Central District of California, as a law clerk to the Honorable Robin L. Riblet. In that role, she gained an in-depth understanding of bankruptcy law and its broad impact in the community.

In 2014, Torres joined the law firm of Griffith & Thornburgh where she handles insolvency and bankruptcy matters, from prebankruptcy consultation for individuals and businesses to representing creditors and trustees in bankruptcy litigation and contested matters. Torres also counsels school districts in a variety of legal matters, with a particular focus on public construction and facilities issues.

She is a regular volunteer at the Legal Aid Foundation’s consumer debt and bankruptcy clinic, and has served on the boards of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and the Montessori Center School.

About Santa Barbara Foundation

Founded in 1928, the Santa Barbara Foundation actively connects donors, nonprofits, government, businesses and the people of Santa Barbara County to take on the most challenging needs facing our region’s communities. Recognizing that its work depends on the strength of the social sector, the Foundation is committed to the health and vitality of local nonprofits. Knowing that together we can do more, the Foundation mobilizes charitable giving and connects their expertise to that of donors, nonprofits and residents to create meaningful impact on the communities of our county. SBFoundation.org.