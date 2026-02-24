Monday’s SBART press luncheon featured updates from the winter sports playoffs as well as reports on spring sports that are now underway.

Four Athlete of the Week awards were presented, as there was no press luncheon last week due to the Presidents Day holiday. Ethan Ono and Jules Horton were honored for the week of February 9 through February 15. Eden Wynne and Luis Campos were the recipients for the week of February 16 through February 22.

Ono has been dominant for Dos Pueblos wrestling in the 215-pound weight class. He won the CIF-SS Eastern Division Tournament with a first-period pin to qualify for the Masters Meet.

Luis Campos spearheaded a thrilling playoff run by the San Marcos High boys’ soccer team. Photo Credit: Courtesy

Horton led the Santa Barbara High girls’ water polo team to the CIF-SS Division 2 Championship game. She recorded five goals and five assists in a 14-13 triple-overtime victory over Edison in the second round, as well as four goals in a 13-12 victory over Temple City in the quarterfinals. The Dons also notched an 8-6 victory over Murrieta Valley before falling to La Serna in the CIF Championship game.

Wynne led the Bishop Diego girls’ basketball team to the CIF-SS Division 5 Championship game with 10 points in a 47-45 victory over Sunny Hills and 19 points in a 48-42 win over Godinez Fundamental. The Cardinals will take on Burroughs of Burbank at Azuza Pacific on Saturday.

Campos scored five goals in three playoff games, including a game-winning golden-goal bicycle kick that lifted the Royals over Mountain View in the Division 5 quarterfinals.

Phil Womble Award

Carpinteria High junior Hazel Dugre was named the school’s latest recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award. Dugre, a three-year member of the school’s aquatics programs, serves as a captain on the girls’ water polo team and competes on the swim team.

The award recognizes student-athletes who demonstrate accountability, respect, honesty, a positive attitude, reliability, loyalty, sportsmanship, and a commitment to team success over individual achievement.

Swim head coach Jon Otsuki, who previously led the girls’ water polo program, said Dugre embodies those qualities both in and out of the pool. Current water polo head coach Russell Russo said Dugre has taken on a leadership role during her junior season and was selected by her teammates as a captain.

In addition to her leadership contributions, Dugre was named Citrus Coast League Water Polo MVP last season. She also maintains a 4.8 GPA.

“Whether in the pool or out of the pool, Hazel exemplifies dedication, leadership, and unwavering character,” Otsuki said. “Throughout every practice and competition, Hazel has demonstrated accountability, reliability, and respect for teammates, coaches, opponents, and officials alike.”

Westmont Baseball Boosted by Local Talent

Dos Pueblos High alum Jesse Di Maggio and Bishop Diego alum Isaac Veal notched grand slams in back-to-back games to help lift the Warriors to a four-game sweep of Vanguard over the weekend.

With Westmont trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning in the second game of a Friday doubleheader, Di Maggio launched a 2-0 pitch 394 feet over the left-field fence to give the Warriors a 6-3 lead.

In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Vanguard walked Di Maggio to load the bases for Veal, who hit the first pitch he saw over the left-field fence for the second Westmont grand slam in as many games.

The Warriors are now 9-2 overall this season and 6-2 in PacWest play.