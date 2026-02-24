Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — February 22, 2026 — Storyteller welcomed more than 300 guests to its sold-out Color the World Gala at Rosewood Miramar Beach, this year themed “Hues of Love.” The evening raised over $600,000 to support Santa Barbara’s most vulnerable children and highlighted how love, stability, and early care can reshape a child’s beginning.

Guests arrived to a brightly-hued lawn reception anchored by a heart-themed canvas backdrop painted by Loan Chabanol with Storyteller students, a striking visual metaphor for the organization’s belief that mitigating childhood trauma restores vibrancy to those impacted by unmet basic needs. The outdoor reception featured a curated silent auction, a live love poet creating bespoke tributes for attendees, and an aura color experience that invited reflection on emotional connection and belonging.

As guests entered the Chandelier Ballroom, they were immersed in an Enchanted Library concept envisioned by Gina M. Andrews of Bon Fortune Style & Events, a richly layered setting symbolizing the rewriting of stories and the belief that every child deserves a hopeful beginning. Amber-lit enchanted trees adorned with wooden heart ornaments painted by Storyteller students glowed throughout the space, while jewel-toned florals, velvet textures, and candlelight created an atmosphere of warmth and intimacy.

The evening opened with a powerful surprise performance of “All You Need Is Love” by the Inner Light Gospel Choir, led by Terri Cruz and Dauri Kennedy, setting an emotional tone that carried throughout the night.

Gala co-chairs Carly Davis and Dani Moss Morse welcomed guests and recognized the generosity of leading sponsors, including Rosewood Miramar Beach (Presenting Sponsor), Analise Maggio & Ben Sprague, Tina Moss, Dina & Dave Cantin, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, U.S. Bank, Lily and Stewart Shining & Belle Hahn, Lizzie & Brent Peus, Carrie Towbes & John Lewis, Steve Lyons and many others whose support makes Storyteller’s work possible.

“When you look at what truly changes a child’s life… what helps them heal, grow, and believe in what’s possible…it always comes back to love,” said Davis and Morse. “Love in the form of safety. Love in the form of consistency. Love in the form of educators, caregivers, and therapists who show up day after day, meeting children exactly where they are.”

A moving highlight of the evening was the presentation of the inaugural Storyteller Award for Change to the Storyteller Teen Council for an extraordinary first year of impact — stocking the Storyteller Pantry during periods of high food insecurity, co-hosting youth festivals, leading a holiday gift drive, and raising more than $35,000 in support of Storyteller families.

“The Teen Council reminds us that being young doesn’t mean being powerless,” said Auden Kjensrud, a freshman in the AAPLE Academy at San Marcos High School. “When we choose to help, we become part of something bigger than ourselves.”

The program continued to feature moving testimonials from families and educators that culminated in a lively live auction led by longtime Storyteller supporter and emcee Andrew Firestone. Auction highlights included a Vail mountain escape, a Santa Ynez staycation at Mattei’s Tavern, concierge regenerative medicine services from Dr. Orel Swenson, and a custom art piece by acclaimed artist Pedro de la Cruz.

The sold-out event welcomed more than 300 attendees and ultimately raised over $600,000 in support of Storyteller’s mission, underscoring the community’s shared commitment to ensuring Santa Barbara’s most vulnerable children are met with stability, care, and opportunity during their earliest and most formative years.

Executive Director Dr. Gabriella Garcia delivered an impassioned reflection on Storyteller’s 38-year legacy of service to Santa Barbara’s most vulnerable children and families.

“Because when instability defines the earliest years of life, the impact is felt not just by that child, but by our entire community for generations,” Garcia shared. “But when those same years are filled with safety, nourishment, and consistent care… everything changes.”

The evening ultimately served as both a celebration and a call to action, demonstrating how collective love, investment, and community partnership can interrupt cycles of poverty, foster resilience, and create brighter beginnings for Santa Barbara’s youngest residents.

The impact of the evening was made possible through the collective efforts of community partners, volunteers, and the dedicated Storyteller team, including Development Director Tess Ortega, whose leadership and behind-the-scenes stewardship helped bring the vision to life.

Storyteller operates three campuses serving infants, toddlers, and preschoolers ages 6 weeks to five years experiencing poverty, food insecurity, and trauma, providing therapeutic early education that allows families to work, pursue stability, and build pathways toward long-term wellbeing.

For more information or to support Storyteller, visit http://www.WeAreStoryteller.org.