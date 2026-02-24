As an owner of two businesses located in downtown Santa Barbara, it is unbelievably frustrating to see State Street ignored. I have reached out to the downtown improvement association (DSBIA) as well as to city council on the need for a police presence on State Street.

I had to contact the police this morning after seeing a homeless man trespassing at Night Lizard and using the outdoor fire pit as a toilet. What will it take to get a consistent patrol on State Street?

We have witnessed two fights and multiple verbal altercations involving an illegal vendor in the 600 block of State Street, and though there have been several complaints from individuals on this person no action has been taken.

The packs of children on e-bikes need to be ticketed, the police need to take action on indecent exposure and mental health cases with our transient population. This is the most immediate step that need to be taken if Santa Barbara hopes to revitalize State Street.

There was plenty of enforcement during the Film Festival. We frequently saw police officers and the street seemed safer; the moment the Film Festival ended, they disappeared.

State Street should be a shining gem on the California coast of tourism, however, that starts at safety and people do not feel safe downtown. It seems the city of Santa Barbara does not want to see a successful State Street for some unknown reason. There is constant pushback to every notion of improving the street and they are faced with extreme bureaucratic hurdles that leaves any plan to the way side.

The lack of action on State Street is killing the town.

The mayor replied:

As someone who owned a business downtown for nearly 40 years, I understand your frustration.

The downtown actually gets the lion’s share of regular police patrols. It’s important to understand what is and what is not legal per state law and how our PD tries to deal with the situation. While there are no “vagrancy laws” on the books anymore, the courts have consistently upheld the rights of someone to exist in a public place, regardless of appearance.

Certain blocks are designated “no sit/lie/sleep” downtown, but the courts limit the proximity and the percentage of any expansion of that policy. We have CityNet as outreach, and they are very responsive to engaging individuals who need services or simply need to “move along.”

These are not simply “bureaucratic hurdles” but matters of legal precedence. Most of what you see is not something we can arrest and detain for. Enhanced police presence may not give you the answer you’re looking for. If you have a reportable situation with an individual, I can put you in contact with our outreach services, who are very responsive and may give you a much better result. —Randy Rowse, Mayor, S.B.